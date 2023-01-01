$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
Highline | Spacious | Apple CarPlay | Heated Leather | AWD
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9475056
- Stock #: UT533791
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 129,356 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline has all the power, and precious cargo space you need for the family and trips. Equipped with the 3.6L V6, and Volkswagen's incredibly functionable 4MOTION AWD gets you anywhere safely. Air vents for all rows guarantee the most comfort for all length road trips, the ride is verry settled but you won't feel every bump making it comfortable. Folding seats, and a sliding 2nd row make the most room for your cargo space. This 2018 Volkswagen Atlas boasts a 5-Star overall safety rating from NHTSA with the Atlas's Blind-Sport Warning System, post-Collision Braking System, and Lane Keeping Assist.*This Volkswagen Atlas Features the Following Options *Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Auto w/Tiptronic 4MOTION -inc: sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P245/60 R18 H AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.*This Volkswagen Atlas is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Favorite New-for-2018 Cars, KBB.com Best Family Cars.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Ridge Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.