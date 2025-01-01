Menu
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION is a refined and versatile compact SUV that blends European styling, making it an ideal vehicle for both everyday commutes and family adventures. The Highline trim sits at the top of the range, delivering a luxurious driving experience that rivals many higher-priced competitors. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, responsive performance with plenty of power for highway cruising or city driving. The 4MOTION all-wheel drive system provides enhanced traction and control in challenging weather conditions, and a power-adjustable drivers seat with memory function. A panoramic sunroof adds a touch of openness and luxury, and Android Auto deliver advanced connectivity and entertainment options. The spacious interior offers generous cargo space and rear-seat legroom, this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION is an excellent choice. With its reasonable mileage and upscale features, it stands out as a premium vehicle ready to meet your needs for years to come.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

106,827 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PANO SUNROOF! MEMORY SEATING! PUSH START! BLIND SPOT! BACK UP CAM!

12486934

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 4MOTION! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PANO SUNROOF! MEMORY SEATING! PUSH START! BLIND SPOT! BACK UP CAM!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,827KM
VIN 3VV4B7AX6JM118327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U118327
  • Mileage 106,827 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

604 467-3401

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan