2019 Chevrolet Malibu

69,522 KM

LT

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

69,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: UC182832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # UC182832
  • Mileage 69,522 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down. This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options: Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vent, rear console, Trunk latch, safety, manual release, Trunk cargo anchors, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
