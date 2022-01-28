$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,522 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000. This Chevrolet Malibu delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/91 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with Express-Down on all, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down.* This Chevrolet Malibu Features the Following Options *Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vent, rear console, Trunk latch, safety, manual release, Trunk cargo anchors, Transmission, Continuously Variable (CVT), Tool kit, road emergency, Tires, P225/55R17 all-season, blackwall.
