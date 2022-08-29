$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom
69,104KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9090121
- Stock #: rza8448b
- VIN: 1gcuybef5kz263831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 69,104 KM
Vehicle Description
Full safety included
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
