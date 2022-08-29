Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,104 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

  1. 9090121
  2. 9090121
  3. 9090121
  4. 9090121
  5. 9090121
  6. 9090121
  7. 9090121
  8. 9090121
  9. 9090121
  10. 9090121
  11. 9090121
  12. 9090121
  13. 9090121
  14. 9090121
  15. 9090121
  16. 9090121
  17. 9090121
  18. 9090121
  19. 9090121
  20. 9090121
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,104KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090121
  • Stock #: rza8448b
  • VIN: 1gcuybef5kz263831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 69,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Perimeter/approach lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 107,471 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang Bo...
 16,582 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 23,692 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

Call Dealer

604-466-XXXX

(click to show)

604-466-8887

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory