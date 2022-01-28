Menu
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

44,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

2019 Chevrolet Tahoe

LS

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8177410
  • Stock #: UT193706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # UT193706
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass.*This Chevrolet Tahoe Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on, Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Trailer sway control, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert, Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

