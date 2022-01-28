$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LS
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 8177410
- Stock #: UT193706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Chevrolet Tahoe delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass.*This Chevrolet Tahoe Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power, all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Warning tones headlamp on, key-in-ignition, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on, Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Trailer sway control, Tires, P265/65R18 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Centre (does not apply to spare tire), includes Tire Fill Alert, Tire carrier, lockable outside spare, winch-type mounted under frame at rear.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!* Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
