2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

16,272 KM

Details Description Features

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

GT

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

  • Listing ID: 5353667
  • Stock #: UT653784
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR653784

16,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 16,272 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio , RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Charging Port 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen

