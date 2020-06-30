2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio , RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK SYSTEM -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
