$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 4 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8493054

8493054 Stock #: ure5524

ure5524 VIN: 1FTFW1RG5KFA25524

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # ure5524

Mileage 91,436 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.