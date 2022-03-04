Menu
2019 Ford F-150

91,436 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

2019 Ford F-150

RAPTOR

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

91,436KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8493054
  Stock #: ure5524
  VIN: 1FTFW1RG5KFA25524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # ure5524
  • Mileage 91,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

LED lightbars

Heated and cooled seats

Dual climate control

Memory driver seat

Power folding mirror

Trailer backup assist

Box liner and tonneau cover

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

