2019 Ford F-150
RAPTOR
91,436KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493054
- Stock #: ure5524
- VIN: 1FTFW1RG5KFA25524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,436 KM
Vehicle Description
LED lightbars
Heated and cooled seats
Dual climate control
Memory driver seat
Power folding mirror
Trailer backup assist
Box liner and tonneau cover
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Configurable
