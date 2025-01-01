Menu
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Preferred Hatchback, with 93,566 kilometers, offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. This model combines practical design, commendable performance, and a suite of standard features, making it a strong contender in the compact electric car segment. Under the hood, the Ioniq Electric Preferred is powered by an 88 kW electric motor, delivering 118 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque. Its 28.0 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery offers an estimated range of 200 kilometers on a full charge, suitable for daily commuting and short trips. Charging is convenient, with a 240V Level 2 charger replenishing the battery in approximately 4.5 hours, and a 400V DC fast charger achieving an 80% charge in about 30 minutes. The interior of the Ioniq Electric Preferred is thoughtfully designed, featuring heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and SiriusXM radio, ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment. Additional amenities such as a smart key with push-button start and navigation system add to the vehicles convenience. Safety is a key focus in the Ioniq Electric Preferred, which comes equipped with features like Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA). These systems work together to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of collisions. The vehicles solid build quality and Hyundais reputation for reliability further contribute to its appeal. Despite its compact size, the Ioniq Electric Preferred offers a spacious interior with seating for five passengers and a cargo capacity of 651 liters, providing ample room for luggage and daily essentials. Its hatchback design allows for easy loading and unloading, while the folding rear seats offer flexibility for larger items. The vehicles efficient performance and low operating costs make it an economical choice for budget-conscious drivers.

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

93,566 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! TOUCHSCREEN! NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH!

2019 Hyundai IONIQ

Electric Preferred Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! TOUCHSCREEN! NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,566KM
VIN KMHC85LH0KU052546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U052546
  • Mileage 93,566 KM

Vehicle Description

delivering 118 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque . Its 28.0 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery offers an estimated range of 200 kilometers on a full charge


and a 400V DC fast charger achieving an 80% charge in about 30 minutes. The interior of the Ioniq Electric Preferred is thoughtfully designed


and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay


ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment . Additional amenities such as a smart key with push-button start and navigation system add to the vehicle's convenience. Safety is a key focus in the Ioniq Electric Preferred


and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) . These systems work together to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of collisions . The vehicle's solid build quality and Hyundai's reputation for reliability further contribute to its appeal. Despite its compact size


the Ioniq Electric Preferred offers a spacious interior with seating for five passengers and a cargo capacity of 651 liters


providing ample room for luggage and daily essentials . Its hatchback design allows for easy loading and unloading


while the folding rear seats offer flexibility for larger items. The vehicle's efficient performance and low operating costs make it an economical choice for budget-conscious drivers.


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!


http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2019-id12324439.html

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
Android Auto

Additional Features

Lane Change Assist (LCA)
a heated steering wheel
with 93
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Preferred Hatchback
566 kilometers
offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. This model combines practical design
commendable performance
and a suite of standard features
making it a strong contender in the compact electric car segment. Under the hood
the Ioniq Electric Preferred is powered by an 88 kW electric motor
suitable for daily commuting and short trips. Charging is convenient
with a 240V Level 2 charger replenishing the battery in approximately 4.5 hours
featuring heated front and rear seats
and SiriusXM radio
which comes equipped with features like Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

$20,995

KOT Auto Group

604 467-3401

2019 Hyundai IONIQ