$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! TOUCHSCREEN! NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH!
2019 Hyundai IONIQ
Electric Preferred Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! TOUCHSCREEN! NAVIGATION! BLUETOOTH!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U052546
- Mileage 93,566 KM
Vehicle Description
delivering 118 horsepower and 218 lb-ft of torque . Its 28.0 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery offers an estimated range of 200 kilometers on a full charge
and a 400V DC fast charger achieving an 80% charge in about 30 minutes. The interior of the Ioniq Electric Preferred is thoughtfully designed
and dual-zone automatic climate control for enhanced comfort. The infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay
ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment . Additional amenities such as a smart key with push-button start and navigation system add to the vehicle's convenience. Safety is a key focus in the Ioniq Electric Preferred
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) . These systems work together to enhance driver awareness and reduce the risk of collisions . The vehicle's solid build quality and Hyundai's reputation for reliability further contribute to its appeal. Despite its compact size
the Ioniq Electric Preferred offers a spacious interior with seating for five passengers and a cargo capacity of 651 liters
providing ample room for luggage and daily essentials . Its hatchback design allows for easy loading and unloading
while the folding rear seats offer flexibility for larger items. The vehicle's efficient performance and low operating costs make it an economical choice for budget-conscious drivers. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-IONIQ_electric-2019-id12324439.html
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Maple Ridge Hyundai
Call Dealer
604 467-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604 467-3401