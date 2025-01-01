Lane Change Assist (LCA)

a heated steering wheel

with 93

impressive inventory

feature-filled facility

we have great relationships with lenders

The 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Preferred Hatchback

566 kilometers

offers an efficient and eco-friendly driving experience. This model combines practical design

commendable performance

and a suite of standard features

making it a strong contender in the compact electric car segment. Under the hood

the Ioniq Electric Preferred is powered by an 88 kW electric motor

suitable for daily commuting and short trips. Charging is convenient

with a 240V Level 2 charger replenishing the battery in approximately 4.5 hours

featuring heated front and rear seats

and SiriusXM radio