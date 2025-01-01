2019 Mazda MAZDA3

1

The 2019 Mazda3 GX Manual FWD

with 125

241 kilometers

and modern features. As the entry-level trim in Mazda's compact sedan lineup

the GX model provides drivers with a responsive driving experience and essential amenities

making it an excellent choice for those seeking value and reliability. Under the hood

the 2019 Mazda3 GX is equipped with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve inline-4 engine

delivering 155 horsepower at 6

000 rpm and 150 lb-ft of torque at 4

000 rpm . Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission

with ratings of 8.7 L/100 km in the city and 6.4 L/100 km on the highway

resulting in a combined efficiency of 7.7 L/100 km. Inside

an 8-speaker audio system

and two USB ports . The driver's seat offers 8-way manual adjustment

while the front passenger seat provides 4-way manual adjustment

ensuring comfort for both occupants. Additional amenities such as keyless entry

equipping it with a suite of standard safety features. These include dual front and side airbags

driver's and front passenger's knee airbags

accommodating larger items when necessary. The vehicle's compact dimensions 4

661 mm in length

796 mm in width

and 1