this powertrain offers an engaging driving experience with precise gear shifts. The front-wheel-drive configuration ensures stable handling and efficient power delivery. Fuel economy is commendable

the Mazda3 GX boasts a thoughtfully designed cabin with quality materials and user-friendly controls. Standard features include an 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

and LED headlights and taillights enhance the overall driving experience. Mazda prioritizes safety in the 2019 Mazda3 GX

and a rearview camera . The vehicles robust safety features contribute to its reputation for reliability and occupant protection. With a trunk capacity of 374 liters

the Mazda3 GX offers ample cargo space for daily needs and weekend getaways. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats further enhance versatility

providing easy maneuverability and parking Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday

and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday.

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

125,285 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual FWD! BLUETOOTH! BACK UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! LOCALLY OWNED AND SERVICED!

12565559

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX Manual FWD! BLUETOOTH! BACK UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION! LOCALLY OWNED AND SERVICED!

Location

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,285KM
VIN 3MZBPAB79KM100941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Curtain airbags
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity

Mechanical

Push-Button Start

Additional Features

1
efficiency
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
offers a compelling blend of performance
The 2019 Mazda3 GX Manual FWD
with 125
241 kilometers
and modern features. As the entry-level trim in Mazda's compact sedan lineup
the GX model provides drivers with a responsive driving experience and essential amenities
making it an excellent choice for those seeking value and reliability. Under the hood
the 2019 Mazda3 GX is equipped with a 2.0-liter SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-valve inline-4 engine
delivering 155 horsepower at 6
000 rpm and 150 lb-ft of torque at 4
000 rpm . Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission
with ratings of 8.7 L/100 km in the city and 6.4 L/100 km on the highway
resulting in a combined efficiency of 7.7 L/100 km. Inside
an 8-speaker audio system
and two USB ports . The driver's seat offers 8-way manual adjustment
while the front passenger seat provides 4-way manual adjustment
ensuring comfort for both occupants. Additional amenities such as keyless entry
equipping it with a suite of standard safety features. These include dual front and side airbags
driver's and front passenger's knee airbags
accommodating larger items when necessary. The vehicle's compact dimensions 4
661 mm in length
796 mm in width
and 1
445 mm in height make it well-suited for urban environments

