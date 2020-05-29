Menu
$40,623

+ taxes & licensing

778-319-4723

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S - Leather Seats

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S - Leather Seats

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

$40,623

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5050110
  • Stock #: NV963760
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX4KZ603796
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S - Leather Seats
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

