Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,298

+ taxes & licensing

Cars from Konstantin

778-319-4723

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan MICRA SV

2019 Nissan MICRA SV

4dr Hatchback SV (A4)

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan MICRA SV

4dr Hatchback SV (A4)

Location

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

778-319-4723

  1. 5139716
  2. 5139716
  3. 5139716
  4. 5139716
  5. 5139716
  6. 5139716
  7. 5139716
  8. 5139716
  9. 5139716
  10. 5139716
  11. 5139716
  12. 5139716
  13. 5139716
  14. 5139716
  15. 5139716
  16. 5139716
  17. 5139716
  18. 5139716
  19. 5139716
  20. 5139716
  21. 5139716
  22. 5139716
  23. 5139716
  24. 5139716
  25. 5139716
Contact Seller

$25,298

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5139716
  • Stock #: UV071422
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP1KL221407
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2019 Nissan Micra SV 4dr Hatchback SV (A4)
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

Disclaimer: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. All Inventory & pricing is subject to change. D# 40616. List price does not include dealer fees, taxes, and insurance. Please contact dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cars from Konstantin

2020 Mercedes-Benz G...
 4,885 KM
$79,200 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee A...
 2,144 KM
$45,135 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry SE...
 33,826 KM
$34,440 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Cars from Konstantin

Cars from Konstantin

24037 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1G2

Call Dealer

778-319-XXXX

(click to show)

778-319-4723

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory