2019 RAM 3500

+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob, TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD).* This Ram 3500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 5,352 KG (11,800 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, RAM Active Air Intake, 220-Amp Alternator, Winter Front Grille Cover, GVWR: 5,352 kg (11,800 lbs), Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Capless Fuel-Filler, BRIGHT WHITE, BRIGHT FLAT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH, 220-AMP ALTERNATOR, Wheel Centre Hub.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Maple Ridge Volkswagen, 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6.*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6