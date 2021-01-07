2019 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection BRIGHT WHITE WiFi Hotspot 220-Amp Alternator Smart Device Integration PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD) WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob GVWR: 5 352 KG (11 800 LBS) BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Requires Subscription ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator Winter Fr...

