2019 RAM 3500

35,795 KM

2019 RAM 3500

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

2019 RAM 3500

Laramie

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

35,795KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6451866
  • Stock #: UT594417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 35,795 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 3500 boasts a Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob, TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD).* This Ram 3500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, MONOTONE PAINT, GVWR: 5,352 KG (11,800 LBS), ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, RAM Active Air Intake, 220-Amp Alternator, Winter Front Grille Cover, GVWR: 5,352 kg (11,800 lbs), Current Generation Engine Controller, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Capless Fuel-Filler, BRIGHT WHITE, BRIGHT FLAT WHEEL-TO-WHEEL SIDE STEPS, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH, 220-AMP ALTERNATOR, Wheel Centre Hub.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
WiFi Hotspot
220-Amp Alternator
Smart Device Integration
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Bright Flat Wheel-to-Wheel Side Steps
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 5 352 KG (11 800 LBS)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater RAM Active Air Intake 220-Amp Alternator Winter Fr...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

