2019 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Solid Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor boasts a technology driven 500km average range. The driving experience is no other, with comfort options like suspension and steering control. Make a charging stop with the Tesla Model 3 and enjoy a video, play games, or enjoy many other options with the 15-inch control center. The cabin is quiet, included with the 0% motor noise you will hear. Enjoy maximum cargo space with not only one trunk, but two, pop your Tesla Model 3 frunk and find more space to store your items. Enjoy your 2019 Tesla Model 3's 5-Star overall NHTSA safety rating with the Long Range's Automatic Emergency Braking, Active Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist.*This Tesla Model 3 Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic, Tracker System, Tires: 18", Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
