Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

57,920 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline R-Line

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4 TSI Highline R-Line

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

  1. 8493050
  2. 8493050
  3. 8493050
  4. 8493050
  5. 8493050
  6. 8493050
  7. 8493050
  8. 8493050
  9. 8493050
  10. 8493050
  11. 8493050
  12. 8493050
  13. 8493050
  14. 8493050
  15. 8493050
  16. 8493050
  17. 8493050
  18. 8493050
  19. 8493050
  20. 8493050
  21. 8493050
  22. 8493050
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,920KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8493050
  • Stock #: rha3313a
  • VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM265313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Sunroof

dual climate control

heated seats

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group

2018 Ford F-150 XL
 57,961 KM
$42,888 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 46,746 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 45,087 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

Call Dealer

604-466-XXXX

(click to show)

604-466-8887

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory