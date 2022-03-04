$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4 TSI Highline R-Line
57,920KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493050
- Stock #: rha3313a
- VIN: 3VWE57BUXKM265313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,920 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
dual climate control
heated seats
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
