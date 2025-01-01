comfort

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Proximity Key with Push-Button Start

Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)

a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel

impressive inventory

feature-filled facility

we have great relationships with lenders

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT

with just 63

201 kilometers

offers a compelling combination of efficiency

and advanced features. As a mid-tier trim in Hyundai's compact sedan lineup

the Elantra Luxury is powered by a 2.0-liter MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT engine

delivering 147 horsepower at 6

200 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque at 4

500 rpm . This engine is paired with Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)

enhancing fuel efficiency and performance. Fuel economy is impressive

with ratings of 7.8 L/100 km in the city

5.6 L/100 km on the highway

and a combined 6.8 L/100 km

and SiriusXM radio . Additional amenities such as a power sunroof