2020 Hyundai Elantra

63,201 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! TOUCHSCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA!

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Luxury IVT! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! TOUCHSCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,201KM
VIN KMHD84LF7LU920556

  • Exterior Colour Iron Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U920556
  • Mileage 63,201 KM

the Luxury model provides a well-rounded package suitable for both daily commuting and longer journeys. Under the hood


which simulates gear shifts to provide a more natural driving experience compared to traditional CVTs. The IVT utilizes a chain belt system


offering an estimated range of 779 km on a full tank. The Elantra Luxury trim boasts a well-appointed interior designed for comfort and convenience. Standard features include leather seating surfaces


and dual-zone automatic climate control . The cabin also features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility


and smart trunk enhance the overall driving experience. Safety is a paramount focus in the Elantra Luxury


which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features. Standard safety equipment includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)


and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) . These systems work together to provide peace of mind and enhance driver confidence on the road. With a spacious interior offering 95.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and a 14.4 cubic feet trunk


the Elantra Luxury provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Its compact dimensions and 17.4-foot turning diameter make it agile in urban environments


HEATED FRONT SEATS

Bluetooth hands-free phone system

comfort
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
Proximity Key with Push-Button Start
Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW)
a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT
with just 63
201 kilometers
offers a compelling combination of efficiency
and advanced features. As a mid-tier trim in Hyundai's compact sedan lineup
the Elantra Luxury is powered by a 2.0-liter MPI DOHC I4 D-CVVT engine
delivering 147 horsepower at 6
200 rpm and 132 lb-ft of torque at 4
500 rpm . This engine is paired with Hyundai's Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
enhancing fuel efficiency and performance. Fuel economy is impressive
with ratings of 7.8 L/100 km in the city
5.6 L/100 km on the highway
and a combined 6.8 L/100 km
and SiriusXM radio . Additional amenities such as a power sunroof
while the 17-inch alloy wheels and sleek design add to its visual appeal . The vehicle's 5-year/100

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

