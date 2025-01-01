$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury IVT! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! TOUCHSCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA!
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Luxury IVT! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! TOUCHSCREEN! BACK UP CAMERA!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U920556
- Mileage 63,201 KM
Vehicle Description
the Luxury model provides a well-rounded package suitable for both daily commuting and longer journeys. Under the hood
which simulates gear shifts to provide a more natural driving experience compared to traditional CVTs. The IVT utilizes a chain belt system
offering an estimated range of 779 km on a full tank. The Elantra Luxury trim boasts a well-appointed interior designed for comfort and convenience. Standard features include leather seating surfaces
and dual-zone automatic climate control . The cabin also features a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
and smart trunk enhance the overall driving experience. Safety is a paramount focus in the Elantra Luxury
which comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of features. Standard safety equipment includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) . These systems work together to provide peace of mind and enhance driver confidence on the road. With a spacious interior offering 95.8 cubic feet of passenger volume and a 14.4 cubic feet trunk
the Elantra Luxury provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Its compact dimensions and 17.4-foot turning diameter make it agile in urban environments
000 km warranty further underscores its value proposition. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id12324441.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Maple Ridge Hyundai
Call Dealer
604 467-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604 467-3401