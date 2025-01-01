Menu
2020 Hyundai Elantra

82,338 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! TOUCHSCREEN! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

12674955

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED FRONT SEATS! SUNROOF! TOUCHSCREEN! BLUETOOTH! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

Location

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,338KM
VIN KMHD84LFXLU937240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Typhoon Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U937240
  • Mileage 82,338 KM

Vehicle Description

this Elantra trim stands out with a smart combination of convenience features and advanced safety systems


the Elantra is powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Hyundais Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) . This setup delivers 147 horsepower and smooth


making it ideal for both city commutes and longer highway drives. With an average fuel consumption of around 6.4 L/100 km combined


its also a very economical choice for everyday driving. The Sun & Safety Package enhances the Preferred trim with a range of premium features. Inside the cabin


and premium cloth upholstery that provides a cozy and comfortable environment. The addition of a power sunroof brightens the interior and adds an extra level of enjoyment on the road


while the proximity key with push-button start makes getting in and going a breeze. Safety is a major highlight of this model. The package includes advanced driver-assistance systems such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


and Lane Keeping Assist . These features work together to enhance driver awareness and help prevent accidents


and multiple USB ports round out the convenience features that todays drivers expect.


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off





Vehicle Features

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

technology
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
you'll find heated front seats
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
with 82
338 km
is a well-rounded compact sedan that offers impressive comfort
and efficiency. Designed to meet the needs of modern drivers
all while maintaining Hyundais reputation for reliability. Under the hood
quiet operation
making every journey more secure. Technology is also well-integrated
with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
ensuring seamless smartphone connectivity. A rearview camera
Bluetooth hands-free capability

2020 Hyundai Elantra