2020 Hyundai IONIQ

144,854 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED FRONT SEATS! BACK UP CAMERA! TOUCHSCREEN! LEATHER! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

12565562

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED FRONT SEATS! BACK UP CAMERA! TOUCHSCREEN! LEATHER! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

Location

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,854KM
VIN KMHC75LD7LU227859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U227859
  • Mileage 144,854 KM

Vehicle Description

the Ultimate model provides a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the driving experience for those seeking a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle. Under the hood


the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid combines a 1.6-liter inline-4 gasoline engine with a 60-horsepower electric motor


delivering a total system output of 164 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque . This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive


ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The vehicle boasts an impressive electric-only range of 47 kilometers


with a total driving range of up to 955 kilometers on a full charge and tank. The Ultimate trim level is equipped with a host of premium features aimed at maximizing comfort and convenience. Standard amenities include leather seating surfaces


ensuring an enjoyable driving experience. Safety is a paramount focus in the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate


which comes standard with Hyundai's SmartSense suite of driver-assistance technologies. This includes features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


providing comprehensive awareness and protection for occupants. The Ioniq's hatchback design offers ample cargo space


with 650 liters available behind the rear seats. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats further enhance versatility


Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated rear seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Heated and ventilated front seats
Advanced Technology
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
and parking sensors
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
and Adaptive Cruise Control . Additionally
The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback
with 144
854 kilometers
offers an exceptional blend of efficiency
and practicality. As the top-tier trim in the Ioniq lineup
allowing for short commutes without consuming gasoline. Once the electric range is depleted
it transitions seamlessly to hybrid mode
achieving a combined fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km
and a heated steering wheel . The cabin also features a power sunroof
and a wireless charging pad . For infotainment
the Ioniq offers an 8-inch touchscreen display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
along with a premium audio system
the vehicle is equipped with a rearview camera
accommodating larger items when needed. Despite its compact exterior dimensions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Hyundai IONIQ