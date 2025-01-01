Heated and ventilated front seats

Advanced Technology

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

and parking sensors

and Adaptive Cruise Control . Additionally

The 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback

with 144

854 kilometers

offers an exceptional blend of efficiency

and practicality. As the top-tier trim in the Ioniq lineup

allowing for short commutes without consuming gasoline. Once the electric range is depleted

it transitions seamlessly to hybrid mode

achieving a combined fuel consumption of 4.5 L/100 km

and a heated steering wheel . The cabin also features a power sunroof

and a wireless charging pad . For infotainment

the Ioniq offers an 8-inch touchscreen display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

along with a premium audio system

the vehicle is equipped with a rearview camera