$18,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate Hatchback! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED FRONT SEATS! BACK UP CAMERA! TOUCHSCREEN! LEATHER! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U227859
- Mileage 144,854 KM
Vehicle Description
the Ultimate model provides a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance the driving experience for those seeking a versatile and eco-friendly vehicle. Under the hood
the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid combines a 1.6-liter inline-4 gasoline engine with a 60-horsepower electric motor
delivering a total system output of 164 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque . This powertrain is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive
ensuring smooth and responsive performance. The vehicle boasts an impressive electric-only range of 47 kilometers
with a total driving range of up to 955 kilometers on a full charge and tank. The Ultimate trim level is equipped with a host of premium features aimed at maximizing comfort and convenience. Standard amenities include leather seating surfaces
ensuring an enjoyable driving experience. Safety is a paramount focus in the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate
which comes standard with Hyundai's SmartSense suite of driver-assistance technologies. This includes features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
providing comprehensive awareness and protection for occupants. The Ioniq's hatchback design offers ample cargo space
with 650 liters available behind the rear seats. The 60/40 split-folding rear seats further enhance versatility
the Ioniq provides a comfortable interior with generous legroom and headroom for both front and rear passengers.
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off

Vehicle Features
