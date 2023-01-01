$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai IONIQ
Plug-In Hybrid Preferred | Apple CarPlay | Cruise Control | Backup Cam
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
- Listing ID: 9503359
- Stock #: UC243029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,019 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Preferred doesn't mess about with a 4L/100KM combined fuel economy rating, granting you fuel savings like no other. A plug-in hybrid setup, paired with a 1.6L I4 engine and a 6-Speed automatic transmission guarantees a comfortable ride, no matter what the situation. Throttle response is nimble, handling is perfect for all situations. This Hyundai Ioniq is comfortable for both city & long driving, offering cushioned seats with bolstering support. Enjoy an easy to use infotainment system, and climate controls for a less distraction drive. As a PHEV, the Ioniq offers plenty of small-cargo space and trunk space! This Hyundai Ioniq is equipped with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, as well as voice control & everything a bluetooth system could offer. Enjoy a surround airbag system, emergency braking assist, to keep you safe in this Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.*This Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger and 2.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V, Tires: P205/55R16, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.
Vehicle Features
