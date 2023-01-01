Menu
2020 Hyundai IONIQ

39,019 KM

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred | Apple CarPlay | Cruise Control | Backup Cam

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

Plug-In Hybrid Preferred | Apple CarPlay | Cruise Control | Backup Cam

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

39,019KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: UC243029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour PHANTOM BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,019 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Preferred doesn't mess about with a 4L/100KM combined fuel economy rating, granting you fuel savings like no other. A plug-in hybrid setup, paired with a 1.6L I4 engine and a 6-Speed automatic transmission guarantees a comfortable ride, no matter what the situation. Throttle response is nimble, handling is perfect for all situations. This Hyundai Ioniq is comfortable for both city & long driving, offering cushioned seats with bolstering support. Enjoy an easy to use infotainment system, and climate controls for a less distraction drive. As a PHEV, the Ioniq offers plenty of small-cargo space and trunk space! This Hyundai Ioniq is equipped with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, as well as voice control & everything a bluetooth system could offer. Enjoy a surround airbag system, emergency braking assist, to keep you safe in this Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid.*This Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch -inc: paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Traction Battery w/3.3 kW Onboard Charger and 2.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V, Tires: P205/55R16, Tire mobility kit, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
PHANTOM BLACK
Requires Subscription
BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

