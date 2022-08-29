Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

49,956 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Location

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

  1. 9090130
  2. 9090130
  3. 9090130
  4. 9090130
  5. 9090130
  6. 9090130
  7. 9090130
  8. 9090130
  9. 9090130
  10. 9090130
  11. 9090130
  12. 9090130
  13. 9090130
  14. 9090130
  15. 9090130
  16. 9090130
  17. 9090130
  18. 9090130
  19. 9090130
  20. 9090130
  21. 9090130
  22. 9090130
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,956KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090130
  • Stock #: zzr1193a
  • VIN: 5xypgda35lg678378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motor Group

2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 107,471 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Mustang Bo...
 16,582 KM
$47,888 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 23,692 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

Call Dealer

604-466-XXXX

(click to show)

604-466-8887

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory