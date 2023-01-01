Menu
2020 Kia Stinger

23,210 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

604-460-8890

2020 Kia Stinger

2020 Kia Stinger

GT | AWD | 365HP | Heated Leather | Apple CarPlay | Spacious

2020 Kia Stinger

GT | AWD | 365HP | Heated Leather | Apple CarPlay | Spacious

Location

Maple Ridge Volkswagen

20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6

604-460-8890

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9475071
  • Stock #: UC074635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,210 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Kia Stinger GT boasts an incredible 365HP out of its 3.3L Twin Turbo V6, and even with that size of power you'll still see an incredible 11L/100km combined! This Kia Stinger is a car you can drive comfortably everyday, packed full of features and cargo carrying space. Front seats are comfortable with supportive padding, the Kia Stinger also allows a quiet cabin. Connect your Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with a Harmon Kardon sound system. Take care with Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision System which gives this Kia Stinger GT a 5-Star NHTSA safety rating.*This Kia Stinger Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: drive mode select (eco/smart/comfort/sport/custom) and paddle shifters, Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

