2020 Kia Stinger
GT | AWD | 365HP | Heated Leather | Apple CarPlay | Spacious
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,210 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Kia Stinger GT boasts an incredible 365HP out of its 3.3L Twin Turbo V6, and even with that size of power you'll still see an incredible 11L/100km combined! This Kia Stinger is a car you can drive comfortably everyday, packed full of features and cargo carrying space. Front seats are comfortable with supportive padding, the Kia Stinger also allows a quiet cabin. Connect your Apple CarPlay & Android Auto with a Harmon Kardon sound system. Take care with Forward Collision Avoidance Assistance, Lane Keep Assist, Blind-Spot Collision System which gives this Kia Stinger GT a 5-Star NHTSA safety rating.*This Kia Stinger Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: drive mode select (eco/smart/comfort/sport/custom) and paddle shifters, Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Performance, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
