2020 RAM 1500

+ taxes & licensing
604-460-8890
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
604-460-8890
+ taxes & licensing
This Ram 1500 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 22" X 9" POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All-Season, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Instrument Cluster, Body-Colour Door Handles, Rear Wheel Spats, Overhead LED Lamps, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Premium Overhead Console, Sport Group, Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, RAMs Head Badge, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Rear Heavy-Duty Shock Absorbers, Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control, LED Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch, Electric Shift-On-Demand Transfer Case, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Active Front Air Dams, Black Grille w/Body Colour Surround, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Front Wheel Spats, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Sport Badge, Rear Window Defroster, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Heated Steering , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console, LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps, Overhead LED Lamps, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP W/2_L -inc: Remote Start System, Rear Window Defroster, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Adjustable Pedals, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 115V Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet, Rear Media Hub w/2 USB Ports, Rear Underseat Compartment Storage, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Door Trim Panel Foam Bottle Insert, Security Alarm, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, IVORY TRI-COAT PEARL, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD), CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats.* Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are plus $697 admin fee and taxes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6