2020 RAM 1500

- Listing ID: 7919781
- Stock #: 21r0558a
- VIN: 1c6srflt3ln255687
-
Exterior Colour
Grey
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
8-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Mileage
21,413 KM
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Outside Temperature Display
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Front wheel independent suspension
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.