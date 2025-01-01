$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PROXIMITY KEY! PUSH START! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACK UP CAM! BLIND SPOT!
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PROXIMITY KEY! PUSH START! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACK UP CAM! BLIND SPOT!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U084328
- Mileage 24,327 KM
Vehicle Description
this low-mileage vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to provide years of reliable performance. Whether you're a daily commuter
this 2021 Elantra features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Hyundais Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
this sedan is ideal for those looking to save on gas while enjoying a responsive and comfortable driving experience . The sleek exterior design
feature-rich cabin equipped with premium materials and intuitive technology . The Preferred trim includes sought-after amenities such as a heated steering wheel
and a power-adjustable drivers seat for maximum comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity
and this model comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense driver-assist technologies . Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
and feature-packed sedan. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunitybook a test drive today! Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2021-id11924894.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KOT Auto Group
Email KOT Auto Group
KOT Auto Group
Maple Ridge Hyundai
Call Dealer
604 467-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604 467-3401