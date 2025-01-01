Menu
2021 Hyundai Elantra

24,327 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PROXIMITY KEY! PUSH START! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACK UP CAM! BLIND SPOT!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT! TOUCHSCREEN! ANDROID AUTO! APPLE CARPLAY! PROXIMITY KEY! PUSH START! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! BACK UP CAM! BLIND SPOT!

Location

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,327KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3MU084328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fiery Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U084328
  • Mileage 24,327 KM

Vehicle Description

this low-mileage vehicle is in excellent condition and ready to provide years of reliable performance. Whether you're a daily commuter


this 2021 Elantra features a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with Hyundais Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)


this sedan is ideal for those looking to save on gas while enjoying a responsive and comfortable driving experience . The sleek exterior design


feature-rich cabin equipped with premium materials and intuitive technology . The Preferred trim includes sought-after amenities such as a heated steering wheel


and a power-adjustable drivers seat for maximum comfort. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensures seamless connectivity


and this model comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense driver-assist technologies . Features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist


and feature-packed sedan. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunitybook a test drive today! Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!


http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Elantra-2021-id11924894.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

stylish
Modern Technology
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
fuel-efficient
and impressive fuel efficiency
allowing you to access your favorite apps
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT is a stylish
and technology-packed sedan that offers an exceptional driving experience. With only 24
327 km
a city driver
or someone looking for a modern and comfortable sedan
the Elantra Preferred is a fantastic choice. Under the hood
delivering a smooth and efficient ride. With impressive fuel economy ratings
featuring a bold front grille and aerodynamic lines
adds a sporty and sophisticated touch to the Elantras already modern appeal. Step inside
and you'll find a well-designed
and media with ease. Safety is a top priority in the 2021 Hyundai Elantra
and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert provide an extra layer of security
giving you confidence behind the wheel. With its low mileage
this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-XXXX

604 467-3401

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

KOT Auto Group

604 467-3401

2021 Hyundai Elantra