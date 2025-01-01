Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> the Model Y delivers electric efficiency while providing the space and versatility of a compact SUV ideal for both city commuting and long-distance travel. Underneath</p> <p> giving it superior traction and confident handling in all weather conditions. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 5.0 seconds </p> <p> anchored by a 15-inch touchscreen display that controls virtually all vehicle functions. The interior is both spacious and comfortable</p> <p> expanding the already generous cargo space and offering maximum flexibility for passengers and luggage. On the technology front</p> <p> keeping the vehicle up to date with the latest features and improvements. Teslas mobile app provides convenient access to charging controls</p> <p> making daily use seamless. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday</p> <p> and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team</p> <p> and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that</p> <p> but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition</p> <p> the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off</p> <p> and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!</p> <a href=http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Tesla-Model_Y-2021-id12450504.html>http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Tesla-Model_Y-2021-id12450504.html</a>

2021 Tesla Model Y

42,600 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! TOUCHSCREEN! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

Watch This Vehicle
12674991

2021 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! TOUCHSCREEN! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!

Location

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,600KM
VIN 5YJYGDEE3MF293362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour White/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,600 KM

Vehicle Description

the Model Y delivers electric efficiency while providing the space and versatility of a compact SUV ideal for both city commuting and long-distance travel. Underneath


giving it superior traction and confident handling in all weather conditions. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in approximately 5.0 seconds


anchored by a 15-inch touchscreen display that controls virtually all vehicle functions. The interior is both spacious and comfortable


expanding the already generous cargo space and offering maximum flexibility for passengers and luggage. On the technology front


keeping the vehicle up to date with the latest features and improvements. Teslas mobile app provides convenient access to charging controls


making daily use seamless. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!


http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Tesla-Model_Y-2021-id12450504.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Lane Centering

Additional Features

a heated steering wheel
innovation
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
600 km
The 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD
with just 42
offers a compelling mix of performance
and practicality. As one of Teslas most popular models
this Model Y is equipped with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive
combining sport-like performance with SUV utility. Thanks to its Long Range battery
it offers an impressive range of up to 525 km on a full charge
minimizing the need for frequent charging and making it an excellent choice for road trips. Inside
the cabin showcases Teslas signature minimalist design
with heated front and rear seats
and a panoramic glass roof that enhances the open
airy feel. The rear seats fold flat
the Model Y comes equipped with Autopilot
Teslas advanced driver-assist system that includes adaptive cruise control
and emergency braking . Owners also benefit from over-the-air software updates
vehicle status
and remote features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KOT Auto Group

Used 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! TOUCHSCREEN! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! for sale in Maple Ridge, BC
2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! TOUCHSCREEN! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! 42,600 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD! REMOTE START! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! LEATHER! TOUSCHREEN! for sale in Maple Ridge, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD! REMOTE START! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! LEATHER! TOUSCHREEN! 45,213 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL! BLUETOOTH! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HATCHBACK! for sale in Maple Ridge, BC
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 5dr HB Auto GL! BLUETOOTH! HEATED FRONT SEATS! HATCHBACK! 134,678 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email KOT Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KOT Auto Group

KOT Auto Group

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

Call Dealer

604 467-XXXX

(click to show)

604 467-3401

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

KOT Auto Group

604 467-3401

2021 Tesla Model Y