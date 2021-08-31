Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

809 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motor Group

604-466-8887

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Base

2021 Toyota Tacoma

Base

Pioneer Motor Group

22855 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2R2

604-466-8887

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

809KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7919793
  Stock #: ura1558
  VIN: 5tfcz5an7mx281558

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 809 KM

Vehicle Description

Full safety included

LOW KMS

Heated seats 

Dual climate control

navigation

Power outlet located in truck box perfect for camping or working

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Skid Plates
Sport Suspension
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Navigation System
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual passenger lumbar support
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear

