2021 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline R-Line | Apple CarPlay | Remote Start | Heated Leather | Backup Cam
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,610 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline equipped with the R-Line package gives you a value car full of technology and style. Paired with the 1.4L Turbocharged I4 engine, and an 8-Speed automatic transmission granting a minor 6L/100km in highway fuel economy meaning your commute will go unnoticed. Hop into the cabin you'll notice heated leatherette seating, with a structure to keep you comfortable. A quiet cabin equipped with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto on the 8" touchscreen will keep you up to date in technology. R-Line package allows a customizable ambient interior lighting, fully controlled with R-Line black accents and badging found around the exterior and the interior. Light assist, front assist, blind-spot monitor, rear traffic alert, lane assist, and adaptive cruise control are all apart of this 2021 Volkswagen Highline Advanced Driver Assistance Systems package.*This Volkswagen Jetta Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: start/stop system w/regenerative braking, Body-Coloured Exterior Mirror Housings, Technical Rain Decorative Inserts, Leather-Wrapped Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Remote Start Preparation, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 205/60R16 95H All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
