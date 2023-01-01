$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4WD AT4 | Apple CarPlay | A/T Tires | Rear Locking Diff | Heated Seats
Location
Maple Ridge Volkswagen
20279 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,255 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 delivers a 3.6L V6 engine paired with a 8-speed automatic transmission which will pull with authority. Very car handling like, which is one of the Canyons strong points as a mid-size truck. Great articulation and a two-speed transfer case allowing the most in offroad applications. Enjoy a leather/cloth combo seat that offers great comfort for road trips, this GMC Canyon is fundamentally road trip ready. Tow up to 7,700LBS with this mid-size pickup, but enjoy a crazy 11L/100km combined! Enjoy the OnStar System, traction and stability control, head and side mounted airbags.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) gloss-Black aluminum (Included and only available on T2P43 model.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, USB data ports, 2 includes auxiliary input jack, located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8" diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation.), USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console, Transmission, 8-speed automatic (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine.), Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac, Transfer case shield, Traction control, electronic.*Stop By Today *Stop by Maple Ridge Volkswagen located at 20279 Lougheed Highway, Maple Ridge, BC V2X 2P6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!*Maple Ridge Volkswagen is pleased to introduce our Buy From Home program! Shop, apply for credit, evaluate your trade-in, test drive and purchase, all from the comfort and safety of your home. Visit https://www.mapleridge-vw.ca/buy-from-home/ for more details! All vehicles undergo a 112 point Certified Pre-Owned Inspection, full detail, and comes with a full BC Certified CarProof. We love trade-ins, offer in-dealership financing, no payments for up to 6 months (oac), the lowest possible finance rates (oac), and vehicle insurance services in dealership. Our Sales Staff complete vigorous customer experience training and are ready to take care of all your needs and give you the best possible car buying experience in BC. Come see why we are the highest Rated Volkswagen Dealer in BC by DealerRater. All prices are net of all discounts, promotions. All prices are also subject to a $697 Documentation Fee, a $380 Dealer Prep Fee and Applicable Taxes.
Vehicle Features
