$29,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Luxury AWD! NAV! PANO SUNROOF! AUTO HIGHBEAMS! HEATED & COOLED SEATS! PUSH START! REMOTE START! COLLISION MITIGATION! BACK UP CAM! ONE OWNER!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U019927
- Mileage 62,919 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD is a sophisticated and fuel-efficient SUV that delivers the perfect blend of performance
this well-maintained hybrid is an excellent choice for those seeking an eco-friendly yet powerful driving experience . Under the hood
the 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 226 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque
seamlessly combining gasoline and electric power for smooth acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency . The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures confidence-inspiring traction and stability
making it ideal for all weather conditions and various terrains . With regenerative braking helping to maximize battery efficiency
the Tucson Hybrid is designed to take you further on every drive while reducing fuel consumption. Step inside
and youll find a refined and spacious cabin with premium materials and modern design . The Luxury trim lives up to its name
and an expansive panoramic sunroof that brightens the interior with natural light. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes equipped with navigation
ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go. Safety is a top priority in the 2022 Tucson Hybrid
and a Surround-View Camera System . These advanced features provide peace of mind for you and your passengers
whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long road trip. With its efficient hybrid powertrain
this one-owner 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD is a standout choice for those looking for a stylish and environmentally friendly SUV. Dont miss the chance to own this well-equipped and well-maintained hybridschedule a test drive today! Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
