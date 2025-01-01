Menu
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

62,919 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury AWD! NAV! PANO SUNROOF! AUTO HIGHBEAMS! HEATED & COOLED SEATS! PUSH START! REMOTE START! COLLISION MITIGATION! BACK UP CAM! ONE OWNER!

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Luxury AWD! NAV! PANO SUNROOF! AUTO HIGHBEAMS! HEATED & COOLED SEATS! PUSH START! REMOTE START! COLLISION MITIGATION! BACK UP CAM! ONE OWNER!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,919KM
VIN KM8JCCA16NU019927

  • Exterior Colour Amazon Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U019927
  • Mileage 62,919 KM

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD is a sophisticated and fuel-efficient SUV that delivers the perfect blend of performance


this well-maintained hybrid is an excellent choice for those seeking an eco-friendly yet powerful driving experience . Under the hood


the 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 226 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque


seamlessly combining gasoline and electric power for smooth acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency . The HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system ensures confidence-inspiring traction and stability


making it ideal for all weather conditions and various terrains . With regenerative braking helping to maximize battery efficiency


the Tucson Hybrid is designed to take you further on every drive while reducing fuel consumption. Step inside


and youll find a refined and spacious cabin with premium materials and modern design . The Luxury trim lives up to its name


and an expansive panoramic sunroof that brightens the interior with natural light. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes equipped with navigation


ensuring seamless connectivity and entertainment on the go. Safety is a top priority in the 2022 Tucson Hybrid


and a Surround-View Camera System . These advanced features provide peace of mind for you and your passengers


whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a long road trip. With its efficient hybrid powertrain


this one-owner 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury AWD is a standout choice for those looking for a stylish and environmentally friendly SUV. Dont miss the chance to own this well-equipped and well-maintained hybridschedule a test drive today! Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday


and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team


and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that


but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition


the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off


and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!


http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson_Hybrid-2022-id12224668.html

Adaptive Cruise Control
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Lane Keeping Assist

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

comfort
BLIND-SPOT MONITORING
a heated steering wheel
and advanced technology
and a premium audio system
premium comfort
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
and cutting-edge technology . With only 58
343 km on the odometer and a one-owner history
offering heated and ventilated leather seats
featuring Hyundais SmartSense safety suite with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

