offers a premium driving experience that blends fuel-efficient hybrid performance with luxury-level features. As the top-tier trim in the Tucson Hybrid lineup, and comfort. At the heart of this model is a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions, the Ultimate trim delivers a host of luxury amenities that elevate the driving experience. Youll find leather upholstery, and a heated steering wheel perfect for Canadian winters. The expansive panoramic sunroof adds a touch of openness to the interior, and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster alongside the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen provides intuitive access to navigation, and vehicle settings. This Tucson is also packed with advanced safety and driver-assistance features. These include Blind-Spot View Monitor, this 2022 Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD has low mileage and remains in excellent condition. Its combination of hybrid efficiency, and cutting-edge safety features makes it a smart and stylish choice for anyone looking for a well-equipped, environmentally conscious SUV that doesnt compromise on performance or comfort.

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

45,213 KM

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD! REMOTE START! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! LEATHER! TOUSCHREEN!

12674976

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Ultimate AWD! REMOTE START! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! LEATHER! TOUSCHREEN!

KOT Auto Group

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

604 467-3401

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,213KM
VIN KM8JCCA17NU027597

  • Exterior Colour Titan Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U027597
  • Mileage 45,213 KM

Heated rear seats
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

MEDIA
Heated and ventilated front seats
Surround view monitor
Premium Interior
Highway Driving Assist
innovation
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD
with just 45
213 km
the Ultimate AWD stands out for drivers who want a balance of practicality
while the hybrid setup offers an excellent fuel economy of around 6.4 L/100 km combined
making it ideal for both city and highway driving. Inside the cabin
and Lane Keeping Assist . Together
they offer enhanced peace of mind for both daily commutes and long trips. With 45

Maple Ridge Hyundai

23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid