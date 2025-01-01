$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Ultimate AWD! REMOTE START! SUNROOF! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS! LEATHER! TOUSCHREEN!
Location
KOT Auto Group
23213 Lougheed Hwy, Maple Ridge, BC V2W 1C1
604 467-3401
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titan Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U027597
- Mileage 45,213 KM
Vehicle Description
offers a premium driving experience that blends fuel-efficient hybrid performance with luxury-level features. As the top-tier trim in the Tucson Hybrid lineup
and comfort. At the heart of this model is a 1.6L turbocharged hybrid powertrain paired with an electric motor
delivering a combined 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque . The all-wheel drive (AWD) system ensures confident handling in all weather conditions
the Ultimate trim delivers a host of luxury amenities that elevate the driving experience. Youll find leather upholstery
and a heated steering wheel perfect for Canadian winters. The expansive panoramic sunroof adds a touch of openness to the interior
and the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster alongside the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen provides intuitive access to navigation
and vehicle settings. This Tucson is also packed with advanced safety and driver-assistance features . These include Blind-Spot View Monitor
this 2022 Tucson Hybrid Ultimate AWD has low mileage and remains in excellent condition. Its combination of hybrid efficiency
and cutting-edge safety features makes it a smart and stylish choice for anyone looking for a well-equipped
environmentally conscious SUV that doesnt compromise on performance or comfort.
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates!
http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Tucson_Hybrid-2022-id12450503.html
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KOT Auto Group
Maple Ridge Hyundai
604 467-3401