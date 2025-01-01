$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
AWD SL! REMOTE START! BLIND SPOT DETECTION! HEATED SEATS! HEATED STEERING WHEEL! TOUCHSCREEN! NAVIGATION!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U205182
- Mileage 49,725 KM
Vehicle Description
the SL variant provides a well-rounded package suitable for both urban commuting and weekend getaways. Under the hood
000 rpm . This engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and features Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
ensuring responsive handling and stability across various driving conditions. Fuel efficiency is commendable
providing a balance between performance and economy. The interior of the Rogue SL is designed with both driver and passenger comfort in mind. Standard features include leather-appointed seats
and dual-zone automatic climate control . The 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory function and 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat enhance driving comfort. The cabin also boasts a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay
which comes equipped with Nissan's Safety Shield 360 suite. This includes features like Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection
providing semi-autonomous driving capabilities by combining adaptive cruise control and lane centering. The Intelligent Around View Monitor offers a 360-degree view
064 liters when the rear seats are folded down. The motion-activated power liftgate and roof rails add to the vehicle's versatility
making it suitable for various hauling needs. Contact our team at (604) 467-3401 or stop by Maple Ridge Hyundai today! Were open from 9AM to 7PM Monday to Thursday
and 9AM to 6PM Friday and Saturday. Looking for reasons to shop with us? Theres plenty! Our experienced team
and great reviews are just some of the many reasons to trust us in making your purchasing experience easy and enjoyable! Not only that
but our customers also experience the Kot Auto Advantage! The Kot Auto Group is a family owned and operated business that prioritizes community; our goal is to make a difference in the communities that support us every day! In addition
the Kot Auto Group offers a massive new and used inventory that showcases a wide variety of vehicle makes and models to ensure your perfect ride is always in stock. To top it off
and our finance department specializes in securing approvals and great rates! So dont wait - come see us today!
http://www.mapleridgehyundai.com/used/Nissan-Rogue-2023-id12324440.html
604 467-3401