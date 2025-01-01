2023 Nissan Rogue

Menu
the SL variant provides a well-rounded package suitable for both urban commuting and weekend getaways. Under the hood

000 rpm . This engine is paired with an Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and features Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

ensuring responsive handling and stability across various driving conditions. Fuel efficiency is commendable

providing a balance between performance and economy. The interior of the Rogue SL is designed with both driver and passenger comfort in mind. Standard features include leather-appointed seats

and dual-zone automatic climate control . The 8-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory function and 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat enhance driving comfort. The cabin also boasts a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay

which comes equipped with Nissans Safety Shield 360 suite. This includes features like Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection

providing semi-autonomous driving capabilities by combining adaptive cruise control and lane centering. The Intelligent Around View Monitor offers a 360-degree view

064 liters when the rear seats are folded down. The motion-activated power liftgate and roof rails add to the vehicles versatility

making it suitable for various hauling needs.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U205182
  • Mileage 49,725 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Comfort

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

comfort
Blind spot warning
a heated steering wheel
impressive inventory
feature-filled facility
we have great relationships with lenders
and High Beam Assist . Additionally
The 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
with just 49
725 kilometers
offers a compelling combination of performance
and advanced technology. As a mid-level trim in Nissan's compact SUV lineup
the Rogue SL is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine
delivering 201 horsepower at 5
600 rpm and 225 lb-ft of torque between 2
800 and 4
with ratings of 9.2 L/100 km in the city
7.2 L/100 km on the highway
and a combined 8.3 L/100 km
and Alexa Built-In
ensuring seamless connectivity on the go. Safety is a paramount focus in the Rogue SL
the SL trim offers ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link
aiding in parking and maneuvering in tight spaces. The Rogue SL's design emphasizes practicality
offering ample cargo space and flexible seating configurations. With the rear seats in place
the vehicle provides 1
028 liters of cargo space
which expands to 2

2023 Nissan Rogue