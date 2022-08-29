2009 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 4 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9067192

9067192 Stock #: HA5533A

HA5533A VIN: 1FMCU93G99KB96354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA5533A

Mileage 167,436 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.