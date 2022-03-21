$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
140,564KM
Used
- Stock #: HA6658
- VIN: 1G11E5SA4DU146658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
If you want reliable family transport with lots of entertainment options, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu may be the answer to your mid-size sedan prayers. This 2013 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The 2013 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list.This sedan has 140,564 kms. It's black granite metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 197HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is LT. The LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. Trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
