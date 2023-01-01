2013 Dodge Avenger

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 2 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9487926

9487926 Stock #: HJ2736

HJ2736 VIN: 1C3CDZCB6DN612736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HJ2736

Mileage 55,820 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.