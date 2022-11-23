Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

53,702 KM

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

2014 BMW 4 Series

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive - Low Mileage

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive - Low Mileage

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9385117
  • Stock #: HJ6999
  • VIN: WBA3R5C5XEK186999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # HJ6999
  • Mileage 53,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Sporty, distinct, and ultimately capable, this 4 Series is BMW's newest addition to the historically excellent performance coupes. This 2014 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Mission.

This 2014 BMW 4 Series is a new model but a familiar concept. This coupe is essentially the back to basics pure driving car with exceptional handling and performance capabilities.. The new 4 Series features fresh aesthetics inside and out, amazing performance, and the lowest center of gravity of any vehicle in BMW's lineup. This low mileage coupe has just 53,702 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

