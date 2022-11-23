$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series
435I XDRIVE - Sunroof - Leather Seats
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
53,702KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9411790
- Stock #: H6999
- VIN: WBA3R5C5XEK186999
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 53,702 KM
Vehicle Description
With a warm and well designed interior and excellent handling poise, this 4 Series is certainly winning audiences over worldwide. This 2014 BMW 4 Series is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This 2014 BMW 4 Series is a new model but a familiar concept. This coupe is essentially the back to basics pure driving car with exceptional handling and performance capabilities.. The new 4 Series features fresh aesthetics inside and out, amazing performance, and the lowest center of gravity of any vehicle in BMW's lineup. This low mileage coupe has just 53,702 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
