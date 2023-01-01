Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

111,373 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Base

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Base

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

  1. 9583342
  2. 9583342
  3. 9583342
  4. 9583342
  5. 9583342
  6. 9583342
  7. 9583342
  8. 9583342
  9. 9583342
  10. 9583342
  11. 9583342
  12. 9583342
  13. 9583342
  14. 9583342
  15. 9583342
  16. 9583342
  17. 9583342
  18. 9583342
  19. 9583342
  20. 9583342
  21. 9583342
  22. 9583342
  23. 9583342
  24. 9583342
  25. 9583342
  26. 9583342
  27. 9583342
  28. 9583342
  29. 9583342
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,373KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9583342
  • Stock #: UHA3353A
  • VIN: 1GCHS1EA3F1235466

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,373 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Colorado: 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year This 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today in Mission.
The all-new 2015 Chevrolet Colorado is here and ready to offer a new take on the mid-size pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, the all-new Colorado is one of a kind. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, the all-new Colorado is definitely worth a first, second and third look. It's easy to see why it's the 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year.This pickup has 111,373 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,583 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 131,766 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trax LT
 100,435 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

Call Dealer

604-287-XXXX

(click to show)

604-287-1118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory