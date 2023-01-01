2015 Chevrolet Colorado

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 3 7 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9583342

9583342 Stock #: UHA3353A

UHA3353A VIN: 1GCHS1EA3F1235466

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 111,373 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.