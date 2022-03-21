$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Corvette
1LT - Low Mileage
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour NIGHT RACE BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Chevrolet Corvette has the ability you would anticipate from this iconic name. The V8 engine cranks out plenty of horsepower, yet still manage to provide impressive fuel economy. This 2015 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The 2015 Corvette is the car that captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. With its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, the Corvette is a beautiful combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it the most powerful and capable Corvette ever made. This low mileage coupe has just 52,346 kms. It's night race blue metallic in colour . It has a 7 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corvette's trim level is 1LT. The Stingray 1LT superbly combines head-turning design, unstoppable power, and brilliant engineering. Key standard features include xenon HID headlamps, MyLink audio system with 8-inch color touch screen, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose premium 9-speaker system, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi, perforated leather seats, four-wheel independent sport suspension, a drive mode selector with 5 modes, and much more.
