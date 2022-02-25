2015 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 2 2 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8352180

8352180 Stock #: HA8254

HA8254 VIN: 1FM5K8D89FGC18254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA8254

Mileage 157,221 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.