$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2015 Ford Explorer
2015 Ford Explorer
Sport - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
151,922KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8585288
- Stock #: HA0209
- VIN: 1FM5K8GTXFGA00209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # HA0209
- Mileage 151,922 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Explorer gives you real SUV versatility with car-like driveability. This 2015 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The 2015 Ford Explorer has a long history of providing a capable, functional, spacious SUV that does not forget about comfort. Whether you enjoy the extra space and cargo capabilities of an SUV or want to take on the road less traveled, the Explorer will fit your lifestyle. If you're tackling the pavement in the city or dirt roads around the campground, the Explorer is up for anything. This SUV has 151,922 kms. It's tuxedo black metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is Sport. The Sport model delivers an exhilarating ride and top-of-the-line performance. Furnished with premium features to achieve the ultimate Explorer experience. It is equipped with a sport-tuned suspension, hill descent control, leather-trimmed bucket seats, heated and cooled front seats, a rear view camera, Blind Spot Information System, Cross Traffic Alert Rear Collision, and MyFord Touch with 4.2-inch cluster color display and 8-inch center color touch-screen with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and Sony premium audio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GTXFGA00209.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9