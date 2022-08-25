$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mazda CX-9
GS - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
113,710KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8993065
- Stock #: UC1347
- VIN: JM3TB3CA4F0451347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,710 KM
Vehicle Description
While it may look a little too large for the road, the CX-9 has been adapted to feel and behave like a sporty sedan. This 2015 Mazda CX-9 is for sale today in Mission.
The 2015 Mazda CX-9 is a roomy crossover SUV with three rows of seating and plenty of cargo for to go with it. Even though it is a large SUV, it offers responsive handling and plenty of power to make this family vehicle as fun to drive as any sports car.This SUV has 113,710 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 273HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Power Windows, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
