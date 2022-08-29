$CALL+ tax & licensing
Pioneer Pre-Owned
604-287-1118
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71 - Touch Screen
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
91,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9067189
- Stock #: HA3353
- VIN: 1GCGTDE3XG1203353
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,455 KM
Vehicle Description
As the recipient of 2015 Motor Trend Truck of the Year award, the 2016 Chevrolet Colorado won't settle as second best. This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 91,455 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is 4WD Z71. Our Colorado Z71 is designed with the rugged outdoors in mind and includes an off road suspension, hill decent control, power - heated front seats, an E-Z lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touch screen with Chevy MyLink, bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. This Z71 also includes a remote engine start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a rear view camera and Stabilitrak and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission!
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9