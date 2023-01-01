$21,888+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 300
Touring
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
$21,888
- Listing ID: 9810604
- Stock #: HA0321
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG2GH260321
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,170 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
In this era of hybrids and crossovers, this Chrysler 300 redefines old-school cool with a classy design, a spacious cabin, and a comfortable ride. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is for sale today in Mission.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 97,328 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 300's trim level is 300 Touring. The Touring trim makes this 300 an outstanding value. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, premium cloth seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, a rotary E-shift dial, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic headlights, comfort suspension, dual bright exhaust tips, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCAAG2GH260321.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission!
