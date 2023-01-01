$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 8 6 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9479484

9479484 Stock #: H2285

H2285 VIN: 3C6JR6AT4GG292285

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 162,863 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.