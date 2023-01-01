Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

162,863 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,863KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9479484
  • Stock #: H2285
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT4GG292285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 162,863 KM

Vehicle Description

17-inch Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Mission.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Regular Cab pickup has 162,863 kms. It's granite crystal metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Express. The 2016 Ram 1500 Express provides what you need to get the job done. This model comes with features like 17 inch alloy wheels, fog lamps, a 6 speaker audio system w/AUX input jacks, air conditioning and cruise control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6AT4GG292285.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned

2016 RAM 1500 Express
 162,863 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Malib...
 62,249 KM
$29,528 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Cherokee T...
 62,164 KM
$37,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

Call Dealer

604-287-XXXX

(click to show)

604-287-1118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory