2016 Subaru WRX
Sport Package - Sunroof - Power Seat
118,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233275
- Stock #: HA6615
- VIN: JF1VA1G62G9806615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
When you take a spin in this Subaru WRX, you can tell right away that it has the right stuff. This 2016 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 118,075 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport Package. Our Subaru WRX Sport comes nicely equipped with impressive features such as 18-inch 5-split-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, Foglights, LED taillights, power-tilt/sliding-glass moonroof, 8-way power driver's seat, heated performance-design front seats with Anthracite Black cloth upholstery, aluminum-alloy pedal covers, multi-function 4.3-inch LCD display, automatic climate control system, 6.2-inch high-resolution touch-screen, 6 speakers and STARLINK smartphone integration. Subaru Rear/ Side Vehicle Detection System has also been added, making the car safer.
