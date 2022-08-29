Menu
2016 Subaru WRX

118,075 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

Sport Package - Sunroof - Power Seat

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

118,075KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9233275
  • Stock #: HA6615
  • VIN: JF1VA1G62G9806615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Power Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Rear and Side Vehicle Detection

When you take a spin in this Subaru WRX, you can tell right away that it has the right stuff. This 2016 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Mission.

Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 118,075 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our WRX's trim level is Sport Package. Our Subaru WRX Sport comes nicely equipped with impressive features such as 18-inch 5-split-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights, Foglights, LED taillights, power-tilt/sliding-glass moonroof, 8-way power driver's seat, heated performance-design front seats with Anthracite Black cloth upholstery, aluminum-alloy pedal covers, multi-function 4.3-inch LCD display, automatic climate control system, 6.2-inch high-resolution touch-screen, 6 speakers and STARLINK smartphone integration. Subaru Rear/ Side Vehicle Detection System has also been added, making the car safer.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

