2017 Buick Envision
Premium II
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
- Listing ID: 9563041
- Stock #: HA1010
- VIN: LRBFXFSX8HD161010
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,298 KM
Vehicle Description
Heads Up Display, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Remote Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Wi-Fi, Proximity Key, Bluetooth
Stay connected to the road while you're connected to everything else thanks to built in 4G WIFI! This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Mission.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This SUV has 83,298 kms. It's crystal white pearl in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium II. This Envision Premium II takes luxury further with features like a heads up display, cooled seats, a sunroof, leather upholstery, navigation, automatic parking, adaptive cruise, lane keep assist, blind spot detection, a heated steering wheel, and memory seats. Additional features include Buick IntelliLink with a colour touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio, Ultrasonic rear park assist and a rear vision camera. Additional features include heated seats, a hands free liftgate, a remote vehicle starter, keyless entry and push button start, an 8 way power driver seat and a leather wrapped steering.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
