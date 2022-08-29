$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 1 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9233278

9233278 Stock #: HA9244

HA9244 VIN: 1FTEW1EG5HFA29244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # HA9244

Mileage 134,125 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.