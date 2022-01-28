2017 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 7 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8250786

8250786 Stock #: HA4882

HA4882 VIN: 1GTV2MEHXHZ244882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,070 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.