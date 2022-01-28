$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Low Mileage
Location
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
57,070KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250786
- Stock #: HA4882
- VIN: 1GTV2MEHXHZ244882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Style meets substance inside this 2017 Sierra 1500. From the exceptional storage space in the center console, to its comfort and convenience features, this Sierra 1500 truly has no equal. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 57,070 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o
