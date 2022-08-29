$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES - Bluetooth
116,322KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
According to Edmunds, the Mitsubishi Lancer is a sporty alternative to conventional and more conservative economy sedans. This 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer is fresh on our lot in Mission.
This Mitsubishi Lancer builds on a proud history of outperforming drivers' expectations while quickening their pulses. Its rigid body construction and sport-tuned suspension deliver the safety and excitement you're looking for. This Lancer features a striking exterior design complemented by a sporty front grille, bold body lines, and a commanding aerodynamic stance. This Mitsubishi Lancer delivers an invigorating driving experience, designed to outperform. This sedan has 116,322 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Lancer's trim level is ES. This Lancer ES is an outstanding value. It comes with a 6.1-inch touchscreen audio system, Bluetooth connnectivity, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio, phone, and cruise control, automatic climate control, deluxe fabric seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
