2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

86,341 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - Power Windows - CD Player

2017 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES - Power Windows - CD Player

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,341KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8352183
  Stock #: HA4190
  VIN: ML32A3HJXHH004190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HA4190
  • Mileage 86,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Windows, CD Player, Rear Wing Spoiler!

With top of class fuel efficiency and ergonomical packaging, the Mitsubishi Mirage is the epitome of practical fun! This 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage is for sale today in Mission.

Cool, compact, and easy to drive, this Mitsubishi Mirage delivers a smart, fun driving experience that's designed for the fast-paced urban lifestyle. Packed with amazing technology, surprising performance and top of class fuel efficiency, this Mitsubishi Mirage is ready to put the fun into fun-sized. For a practical daily driver that's easy on fuel, is fun on the road, and still carries everything you need on your commute, check out this stylish and spacious Mitsubishi Mirage.This hatchback has 86,341 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 78HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Mirage's trim level is ES. This practical Mitsubishi Mirage ES is an excellent value. It comes standard with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player, a tilt and height adjustable steering wheel, power front windows, fabric seats, 60/40 split folding back seats, auto-off halogen headlights, a rear wing spoiler, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Windows, Cd Player, Rear Wing Spoiler.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

