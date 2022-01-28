$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
S V6
Location
Pioneer Pre-Owned
7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9
604-287-1118
97,645KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250780
- Stock #: HA6884
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM2HC656884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,645 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Pathfinder feels as at home performing local weekend errands as it does on long-distance highway trips. This 2017 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Mission.
Load up the entire family with space to spare in this Nissan Pathfinder. This versatile crossover is just as at home eating up miles on the highway as it is running errands around town. With a comfortable interior and respectable fuel economy, the destinations are endless. A sculpted exterior makes this Nissan Pathfinder is one of the most stylish three-row crossovers on the road. Capability at this level always makes for memorable adventures. This SUV has 97,645 kms. It's pearl white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Pathfinder's trim level is S V6. With the S trim you're getting a great deal on this big crossover. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, 2 USB ports, and SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, steering wheel-mounted audio control, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm
